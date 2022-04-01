Overview of Nutritional Support

Many undernourished ( see Undernutrition) and critically ill people need additional nutrition (nutritional support). Artificial feeding, which uses commercial nutrient mixtures rather than food, is a common form of nutritional support. Nutritional support is intended to increase the amount of muscle tissue (muscle mass). It usually provides calories as well as vitamins and minerals.

Nutrients are given by mouth whenever possible, ideally as regular food. When people are reluctant to eat, the following strategies can sometimes help them eat more regular food:

Actively encouraging them to eat

Encouraging them to eat small amounts and to eat often

Heating or seasoning foods

Providing favorite or strongly flavored foods

Making meal times a priority when planning the day's activities

Helping them eat if needed

However, these strategies are not enough for some people. For example, these strategies do not help people who cannot eat because of injuries or other physical problems (such as difficulty swallowing) or who have difficulty absorbing nutrients. These people may need nutritional support.

Nutritional support includes the following:

A tube (tube feeding), usually inserted through the nose or through the skin into the stomach or intestine

A catheter inserted in a vein (intravenous feeding)

With tube feedings, nutrients go directly into the stomach or small intestine.

If people are dying or have advanced dementia, artificial feeding is usually not recommended ( see Nutritional Support for People Who Are Dying or Severely Demented).

Determining Nutritional Requirements (See also Nutritional Requirements.) Before starting nutritional support, doctors must first determine the amount and mix of nutrients the person needs. People need a certain amount of nutrients for energy, which is measured in calories. The number of calories people need varies depending on the following: Their weight

Their activity level

The demands created by illness The mix of nutrients typically includes carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and fluids. Usually, doctors estimate the person's needs using equations based on the person's weight, height, age, sex, and activity level. Doctors adjust the requirements if the person has a condition that increases the need for calories, such as a serious illness, kidney failure that requires dialysis, an infection, an injury, or recent surgery. Some centers use a special technique to obtain a more accurate estimate. This technique measures how much oxygen is inhaled and how much carbon dioxide is exhaled—an indication of how much energy the body is using. People who are over 70 years old may need extra protein. Did You Know...