Failure to Thrive in Children

Causes of failure to thrive can involve

Environmental and social factors

Medical disorders

Whatever the cause, inadequate nutrition can affect the growth of a child’s body and brain.

Environmental and social factors are the most common reasons why children do not get the nutrition they need. Failure to thrive for these reasons results from not taking in enough calories.

Parental neglect or abuse, parental mental health conditions (such as depression), food insecurity, and chaotic family situations all increase the risk that routine, nutritious meals will not be provided. Such stressful situations or unstimulating environments also may blunt the child's appetite and decrease the child's intake of food.

Sometimes parents provide food with poor nutritional value, which can lead to poor intake and poor weight gain. Parents may not fully understand infant feeding techniques and may improperly prepare formula, or the child may have feeding difficulties that the parents are unable to handle. When parents have poor infant feeding skills and their infant has feeding difficulties, failure to thrive may occur.

Rarely, some mothers do not produce enough breast milk or, rarer still, produce reduced-calorie breast milk.

Infants and children who have stressful family situations or have a dysfunctional relationship with a caregiver may have failure to thrive because the stress they are feeling may make them produce hormones that reduce the effects of growth hormones. This stress-related reduction in growth hormone can lead to poor growth.

Medical disorders sometimes cause failure to thrive. Medical disorders, such as difficulty chewing or swallowing (as with a cleft lip or cleft palate), gastroesophageal reflux, narrowing of the esophagus, or intestinal malabsorption, may also affect a child's ability to eat, retain, absorb, or process food. Eating disorders may also cause failure to thrive.

Infections, tumors, hormonal or metabolic disorders (such as diabetes or cystic fibrosis), heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, genetic disorders (such as Down syndrome or hereditary metabolic disorders), digestive disorders (such as celiac disease and inflammatory bowel disease), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection are other medical reasons for failure to thrive.

In some children, failure to thrive is caused by a combination of environmental and social factors and medical disorders. For example, children who have medical disorders also can have stressful home environments or dysfunctional relationships with caregivers. Likewise, children with failure to thrive caused by environmental and social factors can develop medical disorders.