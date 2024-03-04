Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Multiple Mononeuropathy

(Mononeuritis Multiplex)

ByMichael Rubin, MDCM, New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Multiple mononeuropathy is the simultaneous malfunction of two or more peripheral nerves in separate areas of the body. It causes abnormal sensations and weakness.

    (See also Overview of the Peripheral Nervous System.)

    Multiple mononeuropathy typically affects only a few nerves, often in different areas of the body. In contrast, polyneuropathy affects many nerves, usually in about the same areas on both sides of the body. However, if multiple mononeuropathy involves many nerves, it may be difficult to distinguish from polyneuropathy.

    Several disorders can cause multiple mononeuropathy, and each disorder produces characteristic symptoms.

    The most common cause is probably

    Other common causes of multiple mononeuropathy include

    A disorder may affect the nerves all at once or affect them progressively, a few at a time.

    People have pain, weakness, abnormal sensations, or a combination of these symptoms in the areas supplied by the affected nerves. Symptoms often begin on one side of the body. When diabetes is the cause, nerves anywhere in the body can be affected, and as a result, weakness may affect any muscle.

    Doctors diagnose multiple mononeuropathy based on symptoms and results of a physical examination, but electromyography and nerve conduction tests are usually done to do the following:

    • Confirm the diagnosis

    • Identify the damaged nerves

    • Determine the severity of the damage

    Blood tests may be done to identify a disorder causing multiple mononeuropathy.

    Treatment of multiple mononeuropathy depends on the cause.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.