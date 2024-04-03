X-rays

The diagnosis of ankylosing spondylitis is based on the pattern of symptoms, a family history of the disorder, and on x-rays of the spine, pelvis, and affected joints. X-rays usually, but not always, show a wearing away (erosion) of the joint between the spine and the hip bone (sacroiliac joint) and the formation of bony bridges between the vertebrae, making the spine stiff (sacroiliitis). In some people, sacroiliitis is not visible on x-rays but may be detected by MRI of the pelvis or spine.

Blood tests are done to determine the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), a test that measures the rate at which red blood cells settle to the bottom of a test tube containing blood, and also to determine the level of C-reactive protein and sometimes the presence of the HLA-B27 gene. High levels of ESR and C-reactive protein indicate inflammation but may not indicate the severity of the disorder. People may have the HLA-B27 gene and not have spondylitis. The presence of the HLA-B27 gene increases the likelihood of ankylosing spondylitis but does not confirm the diagnosis.

Doctors can also base the diagnosis on an established set of criteria, but there are several different sets of criteria and some of them are undergoing changes. For example, the following criteria are sometimes applied to people who have had back pain for more than 3 months and who are under 45 years of age when their symptoms start.

There are two parts to the criteria described here: imaging (x-rays or MRI) criteria and clinical (examination and blood test) criteria. People who fulfill one or both parts of the criteria may have ankylosing spondylitis.

To fulfill the imaging part of the criteria, people must have sacroiliitis confirmed by x-rays or MRI and at least one of the features in the list below. To fulfill the clinical part of the criteria, people must have the HLA-B27 gene and at least two of the features in the list below:

Dactylitis (swelling of an entire finger or toe)

Painful inflammation of the heel

Family history of spondyloarthritis

History of inflammatory back pain

Arthritis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Eye inflammation (uveitis)

A high level of C-reactive protein

Relief of pain and inflammation with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Back pain due to inflammation usually begins gradually when a person is 40 or younger. People have stiffness in the morning that is relieved by movement.