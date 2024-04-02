Anemia due to excessive bleeding results when loss of red blood cells exceeds production of new red blood cells.
When blood loss is rapid, blood pressure falls, and people may be dizzy.
When blood loss occurs gradually, people may be tired, short of breath, and pale.
Stool, urine, and imaging tests may be needed to determine the source of bleeding.
The cause of bleeding is corrected, and transfusions and iron supplements are given if needed.
The most common cause of anemia is
Excessive bleeding
When blood is lost, the body quickly pulls water from tissues outside the bloodstream in an attempt to keep the blood vessels filled. As a result, the blood is diluted, and the hematocrit (the percentage of red blood cells in the total amount of blood in the body, or blood volume) is reduced. Eventually, increased production of red blood cells by the bone marrow may correct the anemia. However, over time, bleeding reduces the amount of iron in the body, so that the bone marrow is not able to increase production of new red blood cells to replace those lost.
Rapid blood loss
The symptoms may be severe initially, especially if anemia develops rapidly as a result of the sudden loss of blood due to an injury, surgery, childbirth, or a ruptured blood vessel. Losing large amounts of blood suddenly can create 2 problems:
Blood pressure falls because the amount of fluid left in the blood vessels is insufficient.
The body’s oxygen supply is drastically reduced because the number of oxygen-carrying red blood cells has decreased so quickly.
Either problem may lead to a heart attack, stroke, or death.
Chronic blood loss
Far more common than a sudden loss of blood is long-term (chronic) bleeding, which may occur from various parts of the body. Although large amounts of bleeding, such as that from nosebleeds and hemorrhoids, are obvious, small amounts of bleeding may not be noticed. For example, a small amount of blood may not be visible in the stool. This type of blood loss is described as occult (hidden). If a small amount of bleeding continues for a long time, a significant amount of blood may be lost. Such gradual bleeding may occur with common disorders, such as ulcers in the stomach or small intestine, polyps in the large intestine, or cancers in the large intestine. Other sources of chronic bleeding include kidney tumors or bladder tumors, which may cause blood to be lost in the urine, and heavy menstrual bleeding.
Symptoms of Anemia Due to Excessive Bleeding
Symptoms are similar to those of other types of anemia and vary from mild to severe, depending on
How much blood is lost
How rapidly blood is lost
When the blood loss is rapid—over several hours or less—loss of just one third of the blood volume can be fatal. Dizziness upon sitting or standing after a period of lying down (orthostatic hypotension) is common when blood loss is rapid. When the blood loss is slower—over several weeks or longer—the anemia generally causes fewer symptoms and may cause only fatigue and weakness or no symptoms at all.
Other symptoms may occur as a result of the bleeding or the disorder that causes the bleeding. People may notice black, tarry stools if they have bleeding from the stomach or small intestine. Bleeding from the kidneys or bladder may cause red or brown urine. Females may notice long, heavy menstrual periods. Some disorders that cause chronic bleeding, such as stomach ulcers, cause abdominal discomfort. Other disorders, such as diverticulosis and intestinal cancers and polyps at an early stage, cause no symptoms.
Diagnosis of Anemia Due to Excessive Bleeding
Blood tests
Sometimes imaging or endoscopy
Doctors do blood tests to detect anemia when people describe symptoms of anemia, have noticed bleeding, or both. Stool and urine are tested for blood in an effort to identify the source of bleeding.
Imaging tests or endoscopy may be needed to identify the source of bleeding.
Treatment of Anemia Due to Excessive Bleeding
Stopping bleeding
Usually iron supplements
For large or rapid blood loss, the source of bleeding must be found and the bleeding stopped. Transfusion of red blood cells may be needed.
With slow or small blood loss, the body may produce enough red blood cells to correct the anemia without the need for blood transfusions once the bleeding is stopped.
Because iron, which is required to produce red blood cells, is lost as a result of bleeding, most people who have anemia due to bleeding need to take iron supplements, usually tablets, for several months. Sometimes people are given iron intravenously.