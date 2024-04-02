Anemia Due to Excessive Bleeding

Symptoms are similar to those of other types of anemia and vary from mild to severe, depending on

How much blood is lost

How rapidly blood is lost

When the blood loss is rapid—over several hours or less—loss of just one third of the blood volume can be fatal. Dizziness upon sitting or standing after a period of lying down (orthostatic hypotension) is common when blood loss is rapid. When the blood loss is slower—over several weeks or longer—the anemia generally causes fewer symptoms and may cause only fatigue and weakness or no symptoms at all.

Other symptoms may occur as a result of the bleeding or the disorder that causes the bleeding. People may notice black, tarry stools if they have bleeding from the stomach or small intestine. Bleeding from the kidneys or bladder may cause red or brown urine. Females may notice long, heavy menstrual periods. Some disorders that cause chronic bleeding, such as stomach ulcers, cause abdominal discomfort. Other disorders, such as diverticulosis and intestinal cancers and polyps at an early stage, cause no symptoms.