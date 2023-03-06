Trichomonal Vaginitis

Genital infections with Trichomonas (trichomoniasis) are almost always sexually transmitted. Women can be infected through sexual contact with men or women. But men can be infected through sexual contact only with women, not with men. Many people who have this infection also have gonorrhea or another sexually transmitted infection.

Because the protozoa can remain in women for a long time without causing symptoms, determining when the infection was acquired and thus from whom can be difficult or impossible.

Trichomoniasis may occur in children. If it does, the cause may be sexual abuse.