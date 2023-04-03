Your doctor will suspect trichomonal vaginitis based on your symptoms. To tell for sure, your doctor will do a pelvic exam. During a pelvic exam, your doctor looks at your vulva and inside your vagina. In order to see inside, your doctor will hold your vagina open with a small instrument called a speculum. During the exam, the doctor will use a cotton swab to take a sample of discharge from your vagina and test it.