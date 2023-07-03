Less commonly, swelling during pregnancy results from a disorder (see table Some Causes and Features of Swelling During Late Pregnancy). Such disorders can be serious. They include the following;

Preeclampsia

Peripartum cardiomyopathy (heart failure that develops late in pregnancy or after delivery)

Deep vein thrombosis

In preeclampsia, a disorder that occurs only during pregnancy, blood pressure and protein levels in urine increase. Fluids may accumulate, causing swelling in the face, hands, or feet and additional weight gain; most, but not all, women with preeclampsia have swelling. If severe, preeclampsia can damage organs, such as the brain, kidneys, lungs, or liver, and cause problems in the baby.

In deep vein thrombosis, blood clots form in veins located deep within part of the body, often in the legs. Pregnancy increases the risk of this disorder in several ways. During pregnancy, the body produces more of the proteins that help blood clot (clotting factors), probably intended to prevent too much bleeding during childbirth. Also, changes during pregnancy cause blood to back up in veins, making clots more likely to form. If the pregnant woman is less mobile, blood is even more likely to back up in leg veins and clot. The clots may interfere with blood flow. If a blood clot breaks loose, it can travel through the bloodstream to the lungs, blocking blood flow there. This blockage (called pulmonary embolism) is life threatening.

Peripartum cardiomyopathy is a rare but serious condition that causes shortness of breath and fatigue, as well as swelling.