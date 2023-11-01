Thyroid Disorders During Pregnancy

In Graves disease (an autoimmune disorder), abnormal antibodies stimulate the thyroid gland to produce excess thyroid hormone. These antibodies may cross the placenta and stimulate the thyroid gland in the fetus. As a result, the fetus occasionally has a rapid heart rate and does not grow as much as expected. The fetus’s thyroid gland may enlarge, forming a goiter. Rarely, the goiter is so large that it makes swallowing difficult for the fetus, causes too much fluid to accumulate in the membranes around the fetus (polyhydramnios), or causes labor to start early.

Often, Graves disease becomes less severe during the 3rd trimester, so the medication dose can be reduced or the medication can be stopped.

Radioactive iodine, used to diagnose or treat Graves disease, is not used during pregnancy because it can damage the fetus’s thyroid gland.

If thyroid storm (sudden, extreme overactivity of the thyroid gland) occurs or symptoms become severe, women may be given beta-blockers (typically used to treat high blood pressure).

If necessary, the thyroid gland of pregnant women may be removed during the 2nd trimester. Women thus treated must begin taking synthetic thyroid hormones 24 hours after surgery. For these women, taking these hormones causes no problems for the fetus.