Albinism is a rare hereditary disorder in which little or none of the skin pigment melanin is formed. The skin, hair, and eyes, or sometimes just the eyes, are affected.

Typically, the hair and skin are white, and the eyes may be pink or pale blue-gray.

Doctors usually diagnose albinism by examining the skin and eyes.

There is no cure, but people with albinism should protect themselves from sunlight to prevent sunburn and reduce risk of skin cancer.

Albinism is a disorder of skin pigmentation that occurs in people of all races and throughout the world. It is caused by several rare genetic disorders that, in addition to causing hypopigmentation (an abnormally low amount of melanin) or depigmentation (complete loss of pigment) of the skin, also affect the eyes with decreased vision, misalignment of the eyes (strabismus), and involuntary eye movements (nystagmus).

A type of albinism, called ocular albinism, affects the eyes but usually not the skin and hair. Another type of albinism occurs with bleeding disorders.

Symptoms of Albinism Albinism is easily recognized by its typical appearance, including white hair, pale or white skin, and pink or pale blue-gray eyes. People's eyes are very sensitive to light and they often try to avoid bright light. Albinism (Eye Symptoms) Hide Details Albinism that affects the eyes (ocular albinism) can cause too little color in the eyes. BSIP, KOKEL/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY People who have less typical types of albinism may have some color to their skin, their hair may be somewhat red, and/or their eyes may be blue or brown. Albinism (Skin Symptoms) Hide Details Albinism, characterized by light hair (ranging from white to yellowish white) and pale skin, is caused by a lack of melanin. Image courtesy of Noah S. Scheinfeld, MD, and the Dermatology Online Journal. Because melanin protects the skin from the sun, people with albinism are very prone to sunburn and skin cancer (especially squamous cell carcinoma). Even a few minutes of bright sunlight can cause serious sunburn.

Diagnosis of Albinism A doctor's examination Doctors base the diagnosis of albinism on an examination of the skin and eyes.