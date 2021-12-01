Overview of Nail Disorders

Many disorders can affect the nails, including deformity and dystrophy, injuries, infections, and ingrown toenails. Infections can involve any part of the nail and may or may not change the nail's appearance. Most nail infections are fungal (onychomycosis), but bacterial and viral infections occur.

Anatomy of the Fingernail Image

The nail unit is made up of the nail plate (the hard part of the nail made of the protein keratin) and the surrounding structures. The nail bed is underneath the nail and attaches the nail to the finger. The nail matrix is located at the base of the nail and is where nail growth originates. The cuticle connects the top of the nail plate to the skin behind it. The lunula is the half-moon shape at the base of the nail. The nail folds are the folds of hard skin at the base and sides of the nail plate where the nail and the skin meet.

