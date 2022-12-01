Sometimes hairiness runs in families and isn't caused by any kind of problem.

Hair growth is controlled by hormones. Extra male hormones in women cause thick, dark hair to grow in a male pattern, such as the face and chest. Common causes of extra male hormones include:

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Adrenal or pituitary gland disorders

Certain tumors

Certain medicine such as steroids for bodybuilding or certain birth control pills

Women who have extra male hormones can get other male characteristics (this is called virilization). Such male characteristics include a deeper voice, bigger muscles, going bald over the forehead, and a bigger clitoris. You may also develop acne and stop having periods.

Sometimes hairiness isn't caused by extra male hormones. This can happen in both men or women. It can happen in one spot or all over the body and is caused by: