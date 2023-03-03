Black lung is an environmental lung disease caused by breathing in a lot of coal dust over many years.

Black lung happens mainly in coal miners and others who work with coal

Your lungs look black inside because of the coal dust

You may have no symptoms at first but develop a cough and severe breathing problems if the disease gets worse

Doctors use chest x-rays and CT (computed tomography) scans to diagnose black lung

Doctors treat black lung with oxygen and medicines to make breathing easier

There are two types of black lung disease:

Simple black lung

Complicated black lung, also called progressive massive fibrosis

Simple black lung disease is caused by coal dust collecting in the small airways in your lungs. Most people with simple black lung disease do not have any symptoms.

Some people with simple black lung get worse and develop complicated black lung. This causes large scars in your lungs and makes it very hard to breathe.