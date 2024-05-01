What is corneal inflammation?

Your cornea is the clear layer at the front of your eye. Corneal inflammation is painful irritation of your cornea.

An Inside Look at the Eye

Corneal inflammation makes your eye red and hurt a lot

Bright light is painful, and your vision may be blurry

Doctors treat corneal inflammation differently depending on the cause

You may need antibiotic eye drops or ointment

Bad corneal inflammation can lead to a sore on the cornea (corneal ulcer), which is an emergency because it can lead to blindness.