Your appendix is a small finger-shaped hollow tube on the end of your large intestine. Appendicitis is an inflammation that causes your appendix to swell and become infected.

Appendicitis is a common problem

Common symptoms are belly pain, feeling sick to your stomach, and fever

Doctors treat appendicitis with surgery and antibiotics

If appendicitis isn't treated, your appendix can burst (rupture). This causes an infection in your belly called peritonitis. Peritonitis can be life-threatening.

Overview of Appendicitis Hide Details Appendicitis (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9amif1DQMc) by Osmosis (https://open.osmosis.org/) is licensed under CC-BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/).

(See also Appendicitis in Children.)