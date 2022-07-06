People with bulimia nervosa have repeated episodes of binge eating. That is, they eat much larger amounts of food than most people would eat in a similar time under similar circumstances. Circumstances and culture are important because the amount considered excessive for a normal meal may differ from the amount considered excessive for a holiday meal.

Emotional stress often triggers the binges, which are usually done in secret. Binge eating, which is accompanied by a feeling of a loss of control, usually includes eating when not hungry and eating to the point of physical discomfort.

People tend to consume sweet, high-fat foods, such as ice cream and cake. The amount of food consumed varies and sometimes involves thousands of calories. Binges may occur as often as several times a day.

In an attempt to counteract the effects of the excess food, people use various means to compensate:

Purging—for example, by making themselves vomit (self-induced vomiting) or taking laxatives or diuretics (drugs that cause the kidneys to excrete more water)

Rigorously dieting or fasting

Overexercising

Any combination of the above

Some also take diuretics to treat perceived bloating.

Unlike in anorexia nervosa, the body weight of people with bulimia nervosa tends to fluctuate around normal. Overweight or obesity affects very few people with anorexia nervosa.

Unlike in binge eating disorder, people with bulimia nervosa try to compensate for excessive eating by purging or other means.

People with bulimia nervosa are preoccupied with and judge themselves based on their weight and body shape. Their self-esteem is largely based on their body weight and shape.

Compared with people who have anorexia nervosa, those who have bulimia nervosa tend to be more aware of their behavior and to feel remorseful or guilty about it. They are more likely to admit their concerns to a doctor or other confidant. Generally, people with bulimia nervosa are more outgoing. They also are more prone to impulsive behavior, drug or alcohol abuse, and depression. They are anxious about their weight and about participation in social activities.