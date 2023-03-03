In adults, the most common cause of renal vein thrombosis is

In nephrotic syndrome, large amounts of protein are lost in the urine and the blood has an increased tendency to form clots.

Renal vein thrombosis may also be caused by kidney cancer or conditions that put pressure on the renal vein (for example, a tumor) or on the inferior vena cava, into which the renal vein drains. Other possible causes are blood clotting disorders (hypercoagulability disorders), vasculitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), sickle cell disease or diabetes that affects the kidneys, oral contraceptive use, injury, , or (rarely) thrombophlebitis migrans—a condition in which clotting occurs sequentially in different veins all over the body.