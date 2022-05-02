aspirin for a long time. Children with fever who are given only slightly higher than the prescribed dose of aspirin for several days may develop poisoning, although children are rarely given aspirin to treat fever because they could develop Reye syndrome. None of the over-the-counter cough and cold preparations sold in the United States for children contains aspirin

Adults, many of them older, can develop poisoning gradually after several weeks of use.

coronary artery disease to reduce the risk of heart attack (1 baby aspirin, ½ of an adult aspirin, or 1 full adult aspirin daily) is too small to cause aspirin poisoning even when taken for a long time.