Oxazolidinones: Linezolid and Tedizolid

Oxazolidinones are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious infections, often after other antibiotics have been ineffective.
Oxazolidinones include the following:
Oxazolidinones work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Serious infections caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA]), Streptococcus, and enterococci (including vancomycin-resistant enterococci) that are resistant to many other antibiotics
Nausea and diarrhea
Headache
Anemia and low white blood cell and platelet counts
Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)
Visual disturbances
Serotonin syndrome (confusion, agitation, tremors, or coma) in some people who have growths that sometimes produce excessive amounts of hormone-like substances (such as serotonin) or take selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors, monamine oxidase inhibitors, or some other medications that affect serotonin levels
Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA
Gastrointestinal upset
Headache
Anemia and a low white blood cell count
Use of Linezolid and Tedizolid During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Whether linezolid and tedizolid are safe to use during breastfeeding is unknown. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)