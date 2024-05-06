Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Oxazolidinones: Linezolid and Tedizolid

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Oxazolidinones are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious infections, often after other antibiotics have been ineffective.

Oxazolidinones include the following:

Oxazolidinones work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

Table

Oxazolidinones

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Serious infections caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria such as Staphylococcus (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA]), Streptococcus, and enterococci (including vancomycin-resistant enterococci) that are resistant to many other antibiotics

Nausea and diarrhea

Headache

Anemia and low white blood cell and platelet counts

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)

Visual disturbances

Serotonin syndrome (confusion, agitation, tremors, or coma) in some people who have growths that sometimes produce excessive amounts of hormone-like substances (such as serotonin) or take selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors, monamine oxidase inhibitors, or some other medications that affect serotonin levels

Complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, including MRSA

Gastrointestinal upset

Headache

Anemia and a low white blood cell count

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Linezolid and Tedizolid During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Whether linezolid and tedizolid are safe to use during breastfeeding is unknown. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.