Fluoroquinolones are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that are used to treat a variety of infections.
Fluoroquinolones include the following:
Norfloxacin
Fluoroquinolones can be taken by mouth, and some can be given intravenously or as ear or eye drops.
Fluoroquinolones work by interfering with DNA inside bacteria, resulting in death of the bacteria.
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Norfloxacin
Complicated urinary tract infections
Bacterial infection of the prostate (prostatitis)
Diarrhea due to certain bacteria
Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*
Nausea
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Mood alterations, paranoia, confusion, tremors, hallucinations, and depression
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)
Numbness in the hands or feet
Muscle weakness
* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea
Doctors avoid using fluoroquinolones in people who are more likely to develop a serious abnormal heart rhythm (such as people who have a long QT interval or a very slow heart rate, who take medications that cause a long QT interval or a very slow heart rate, or who have a low blood level of potassium or a low blood level of magnesium).
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Fluoroquinolones During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Use of fluoroquinolones during pregnancy is not recommended, but sometimes the benefits of treatment may outweigh the risks. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Use of fluoroquinolones during breastfeeding is not recommended. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)