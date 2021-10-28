Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Death and Dying

ByElizabeth L. Cobbs, MD, George Washington University;
Karen Blackstone, MD, George Washington University;Joanne Lynn, MD, MA, MS, The George Washington University Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2021 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Death is an intrinsic part of life, and talking about the likely outcomes of illness, including death and dying, is an important part of health care. Doctors and patients vary in the language they use and in their comfort level regarding such discussions.

People also vary in their comfort level regarding the amount of information and involvement in decision making that they want. Seriously ill people and their loved ones should generally try to understand the likely future course of their illness as well as the options for living with their particular disabilities and family situation.

People should make any preferences about treatment and family support known. Such preferences are known as advance directives. People who do not talk with their families and health care providers about their preferences for care near the end of their life may receive treatments (such as chemotherapy or surgery) or end up living in situations (such as a hospital or nursing home) they would not have wanted.

More Information

The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. Compassion and Choices: Provides end-of-life planning tools and information about end-of-life care advocacy

  2. The Conversation Project: Provides tools to prepare for and have conversations about wishes for care through the end of life

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.