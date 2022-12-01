The main risk factors for mouth and throat cancer are

Tobacco use

Alcohol use

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection

Tobacco use causes many mouth and throat cancers. Tobacco use includes smoking cigarettes, cigars, or pipes; chewing tobacco or chewing betel quid (a mixture of substances that includes tobacco, also called paan); and dipping snuff. In the United States, smoking cigarettes (particularly more than 2 packs per day) is the main tobacco-related risk factor for mouth and throat cancer. Cigar smoking can also increase risk. Pipe smoking increases risk of cancer in the part of the lips that touch the pipe stem. Chewing tobacco or snuff increases the risk of developing cancer in the cheeks, gums, and inner surface of the lips, where the tobacco has the most contact, by 50%.

Chronic or heavy alcohol use also increases the risk of mouth and throat cancer. The increase in risk is proportional to the amount of alcohol consumed. There is some evidence that the alcohol contained in mouthwash can contribute to oral cancer when used repeatedly over a long period of time.

The greatest risk results from the combined heavy use of both tobacco and alcohol, which is two to three times more likely to cause cancer than either one alone. Such combined use raises the risk of mouth cancer 100-fold in women and 38-fold in men; it raises the risk of throat cancer 30-fold. People who continue to use tobacco and alcohol after developing mouth or throat cancer have more than twice the chance as the rest of the population of developing a second mouth or throat cancer.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus that causes genital warts and may infect the mouth during oral sex, is associated with the development of mouth and throat cancer. HPV-associated mouth and throat cancer is increasing, mainly among younger people in North America and northern Europe. HPV infection raises the risk of throat cancer 16-fold, and HPV causes 60% of throat cancers. The number of sex partners and frequency of oral sex are important risk factors. Certain strains of this virus predispose people to throat cancer and, to a lesser extent, mouth cancer.

Because more people are being vaccinated against HPV, throat cancers caused by HPV are expected to become less common in the future. However, because throat cancer does not develop for many years, the decrease will take years to become evident.

Sex is a risk factor. About three quarters of mouth and throat cancers occur in men.

Increasing age, as with most cancers, increases risk.

Other factors that add to the risk of mouth cancer include repeated irritation from the sharp edges of broken teeth, fillings, cavities, or ill-fitting dental prostheses (such as dentures). Previous x-rays of the head and neck, chronic candidiasis, and poor oral hygiene are also risk factors. Heavy sun exposure can cause cancer of the lip.