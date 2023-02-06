Carbohydrates, Proteins, and Fats

Proteins consist of units called amino acids, strung together in complex formations. Because proteins are complex molecules, the body takes longer to break them down. As a result, they are a much slower and longer-lasting source of energy than carbohydrates.

The percentage of protein the body can use to synthesize essential amino acids varies from protein to protein. The body can use 100% of the protein in egg and a high percentage of the proteins in milk and meats. The body can use a little less than half of the protein in most vegetables and cereals.

The body needs protein to maintain and replace tissues and to function and grow. Protein is not usually used for energy. However, if the body is not getting enough calories from other nutrients or from the fat stored in the body, protein is broken down into ketone bodies to be used for energy. If more protein is consumed than is needed, the body breaks the protein down and stores its components as fat.

The body contains large amounts of protein. Protein, the main building block in the body, is the primary component of most cells. For example, muscle, connective tissues, and skin are all built of protein.

Adults need to eat about 60 grams of protein per day (0.8 grams per kilogram of weight or 10 to 15% of total calories). Whether consuming more helps most adults is controversial. Adults who are trying to build muscle need more. Children also need more protein because they are growing. People who are pregnant or lactating or who have critical illness also need more. People who are limiting calories to lose weight typically need a higher amount of protein to prevent loss of muscle while they are losing weight. Older people may require higher levels of protein up to 1.2 g/kg body weight. However, this amount is excessive and potentially harmful in certain conditions such as renal insufficiency and kidney failure. Studies also show that protein is more satiating (helps people feel full longer) than carbohydrates and fats.