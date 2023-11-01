The main serious complications of ulcerative colitis include

Bleeding

Fulminant colitis (toxic colitis)

Colon cancer

Bleeding, the most common complication, often causes iron deficiency anemia.

Fulminant colitis (also called toxic colitis) is a particularly severe complication. In nearly 10% of people who have ulcerative colitis, a rapidly progressing first attack becomes very severe, with massive bleeding, rupture (perforation) of the colon, or widespread infection. Damage to the nerves and muscles of the bowel wall causes ileus (a condition in which the normal contractile movements of the intestinal wall temporarily stop), and thus the intestinal contents are not propelled along their way. Abdominal expansion (distention) develops.

As fulminant colitis worsens, the large intestine loses muscle tone and within days—or even hours—it starts to expand (a condition sometimes referred to as toxic megacolon). This complication may cause a high fever and abdominal pain. Sometimes there is a perforation of the large intestine and the person develops peritonitis. X-rays of the abdomen may show expansion of the bowel and the presence of gas inside the wall of the paralyzed sections of intestine.

Colon cancer starts to become more common about 7 years from when ulcerative colitis started in people with extensive colitis. The risk of colon cancer is highest when the entire large intestine is affected and increases the longer the person has had ulcerative colitis. After 20 years of disease, about 7 to 10% of people will have developed cancer, and after 35 years of disease, as many as 30% of people will have developed cancer. However, people who have both inflammatory bowel disease and inflammation of the bile ducts (primary sclerosing cholangitis) are at a higher risk of colon cancer starting from the time when the colitis is diagnosed.

Colonoscopy (examination of the large intestine using a flexible viewing tube) every 1 to 2 years is advised for people who have had ulcerative colitis for more than 8 to 10 years or who have primary sclerosing cholangitis. During colonoscopy, tissue samples are taken from areas throughout the large intestine for examination under a microscope to detect the early warning signs of cancer (dysplasia). This removal and examination of tissue is called a biopsy. In a newer type of colonoscopy called chromoendoscopy, dyes are inserted into the colon during colonoscopy to highlight cancerous (malignant) and precancerous areas and may better help doctors identify areas for biopsy.

Other complications can occur, as in Crohn disease. When ulcerative colitis causes a flare-up of gastrointestinal symptoms, people also may have the following:

Inflammation of the joints (arthritis)

Inflammation of the whites of the eyes (episcleritis)

Inflamed skin nodules (erythema nodosum)

When ulcerative colitis is not causing a flare-up of gastrointestinal symptoms, people still may have complications that occur entirely without relation to the bowel disease such as the following:

Dusky purple skin sores that may contain pus (pyoderma gangrenosum)

Inflammation of the spine (ankylosing spondylitis)

Inflammation of the pelvic joints (sacroiliitis)

Inflammation of the inside of the eye (uveitis)

Although people with ulcerative colitis commonly have minor liver dysfunction, only about 1 to 3% have symptoms of liver disease, which vary from mild to severe. Severe liver disease can include inflammation of the liver (chronic active hepatitis), inflammation of the bile ducts (primary sclerosing cholangitis), which narrow and eventually close, and replacement of functional liver tissue with scar tissue (cirrhosis). Inflammation of the bile ducts may appear many years before any intestinal symptoms of ulcerative colitis. The inflammation greatly increases the risk of cancer of the bile ducts and also seems to be associated with a sharp increase in the risk of colon cancer.