Gastrointestinal Bleeding

The need for tests depends on what doctors find during the history and physical examination, particularly whether warning signs are present.

There are four main testing approaches to GI bleeding:

Blood tests and other laboratory studies

Upper endoscopy for suspected upper GI tract bleeding

Colonoscopy for lower GI tract bleeding (unless clearly caused by hemorrhoids)

Angiography or CT angiography if bleeding is rapid or severe

The person’s blood count helps indicate how much blood has been lost. A low platelet count is a risk factor for bleeding. Other blood tests include prothrombin time (PT), partial thromboplastin time (PTT), and liver tests, all of which help detect problems with blood clotting. Doctors often do not do blood tests on people who have minor bleeding caused by hemorrhoids.

If the person has vomited blood or dark material (which may represent partially digested blood), the doctor sometimes passes a small, hollow plastic tube through the person’s nose down into the stomach (nasogastric tube—see Intubation of the Digestive Tract) and suctions out the stomach contents. Bloody or pink contents indicate active upper GI bleeding, and dark or coffee-ground material indicates that bleeding is slow or has stopped. Sometimes, there is no sign of blood even though the person was bleeding very recently. A nasogastric tube may be inserted in anyone who has not vomited but has passed a large amount of blood from the rectum (if not from an obvious hemorrhoid) because this blood may have originated in the upper digestive tract.

If the nasogastric tube reveals signs of active bleeding, or the person’s symptoms strongly suggest the bleeding is originating in the upper digestive tract, the doctor usually does upper endoscopy. Upper endoscopy is a visual examination of the esophagus, stomach, and the first segment of the small intestine (duodenum) using a flexible tube called an endoscope. An upper endoscopy allows the doctor to see the bleeding source and often treat it and is often done without a nasogastric tube being passed.

People with symptoms typical of hemorrhoids may need only sigmoidoscopy (examination of the lower part of the large intestine, the rectum, and anus using an endoscope) or anoscopy (examination of only the rectum, using a short scope and light source). All other people with hematochezia should have colonoscopy (examination of the entire large intestine, the rectum, and the anus using an endoscope).

Occasionally, upper endoscopy and colonoscopy do not show the cause of bleeding. There are still other options for finding the source of the bleeding. Doctors may do endoscopy of the small bowel (enteroscopy). If bleeding is rapid or severe, doctors sometimes do angiography. During angiography, doctors use a catheter to inject an artery with a contrast agent that can be seen on x-rays. Angiography helps doctors diagnose upper digestive tract bleeding and allows them to do certain treatments (such as embolization and vasoconstrictor infusion—see Stopping the bleeding). Doctors may also inject the person with red blood cells labeled with a radioactive marker (radionuclide scanning). With the use of a special scanning camera, the radioactive marker can sometimes show the approximate location of the bleeding. Before doing angiography or surgery, doctors may also do a test called CT angiography. During this procedure, a type of imaging called computed tomography (CT) and a radiopaque contrast agent are used to produce images of blood vessels and sometimes can show the location of the bleeding.

Doctors may do a small-bowel follow-through, which is a series of detailed x-rays of the small intestine. This test has largely been replaced by CT enterography, which is used to evaluate the inside of the small intestine for tumors.

Another option is video capsule endoscopy, in which people swallow a tiny camera that takes pictures as it passes through the intestines. Video capsule endoscopy is especially useful in the small intestine, but it is not very useful in either the colon or stomach because these organs are easier to see using endoscopy.