Pneumonia in Newborns

ByBrenda L. Tesini, MD, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022 | Modified Sept 2023
Pneumonia is an infection of the small air sacs of the lungs (alveoli) and the tissues around them.

  • This infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

  • Newborns have various symptoms depending on how soon after birth they are infected.

  • The diagnosis is based on a chest x-ray and the results of blood tests.

  • Antibiotics are given to treat the infection.

(See also Overview of Infections in Newborns and Overview of Pneumonia in adults.)

Pneumonia is the most common serious bacterial infection in newborns after sepsis and is classified as

  • Early-onset pneumonia: Begins at or within hours of birth

  • Late-onset pneumonia: Begins after 7 days of age

Late-onset pneumonia most commonly occurs in newborns in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) who need a breathing tube (endotracheal intubation—see Mechanical Ventilation) for lung problems. Having a breathing tube increases the risk of pneumonia.

Pneumonia may be caused by various organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, that get into the lungs. Newborns become infected after passing through the mother's birth canal or after coming into contact with organisms in the NICU or nursery.

Symptoms of Pneumonia in Newborns

Symptoms of bacterial pneumonia vary depending on when the child is infected.

Newborns who have early-onset pneumonia have symptoms similar to symptoms of sepsis in newborns, including appearing listless and not feeding well.

Newborns who have late-onset pneumonia develop unexplained breathing problems and may need extra oxygen or more breathing support. The amount of sputum (thick or discolored mucus) increases and changes (for example, becomes thicker and brown). Infants may be very ill and have an unstable temperature.

Diagnosis of Pneumonia in Newborns

  • Chest x-ray

  • Blood tests

  • Pulse oximetry

  • Sputum tests

To diagnose pneumonia, doctors do a chest x-ray. They do blood tests to look for bacteria in the blood. Because infants who have pneumonia may have low levels of oxygen in their blood, doctors measure levels of oxygen in the blood by placing a sensor on a finger or an earlobe. This test is called pulse oximetry. Doctors may also obtain a sample of sputum and test it to look for bacteria.

Lab Test

Because pneumonia caused by bacteria may spread, doctors may test newborns for sepsis, which includes a spinal tap (see diagnosis of sepsis).

Prevention of Pneumonia in Newborns

Late-onset pneumonia can often be prevented by limiting the amount of time newborns have a breathing tube. Handwashing, using gloves, and decontaminating surfaces may also help prevent late-onset pneumonia.

Treatment of Pneumonia in Newborns

  • Antibiotics by vein (intravenously)

  • Sometimes a ventilator or other treatments

To treat pneumonia in newborns, doctors give intravenous antibiotics. Once they identify the specific organism, they may adjust the type of antibiotic.

In addition to antibiotic therapy, other treatments may be needed, such as use of a machine that helps air get in and out of the lungs (ventilator), intravenous fluids, blood and plasma transfusions, and drugs that support blood pressure and circulation.

