Pneumonia is an infection of the small air sacs of the lungs (alveoli) and the tissues around them.

This infection may be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Newborns have various symptoms depending on how soon after birth they are infected.

The diagnosis is based on a chest x-ray and the results of blood tests.

Antibiotics are given to treat the infection.

(See also Overview of Infections in Newborns and Overview of Pneumonia in adults.)

Pneumonia is the most common serious bacterial infection in newborns after sepsis and is classified as

Early-onset pneumonia: Begins at or within hours of birth

Late-onset pneumonia: Begins after 7 days of age

Late-onset pneumonia most commonly occurs in newborns in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) who need a breathing tube (endotracheal intubation—see Mechanical Ventilation) for lung problems. Having a breathing tube increases the risk of pneumonia.

Pneumonia may be caused by various organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, that get into the lungs. Newborns become infected after passing through the mother's birth canal or after coming into contact with organisms in the NICU or nursery.

Symptoms of Pneumonia in Newborns Symptoms of bacterial pneumonia vary depending on when the child is infected. Newborns who have early-onset pneumonia have symptoms similar to symptoms of sepsis in newborns, including appearing listless and not feeding well. Newborns who have late-onset pneumonia develop unexplained breathing problems and may need extra oxygen or more breathing support. The amount of sputum (thick or discolored mucus) increases and changes (for example, becomes thicker and brown). Infants may be very ill and have an unstable temperature.

Diagnosis of Pneumonia in Newborns Chest x-ray

Blood tests

Pulse oximetry

Sputum tests To diagnose pneumonia, doctors do a chest x-ray. They do blood tests to look for bacteria in the blood. Because infants who have pneumonia may have low levels of oxygen in their blood, doctors measure levels of oxygen in the blood by placing a sensor on a finger or an earlobe. This test is called pulse oximetry. Doctors may also obtain a sample of sputum and test it to look for bacteria. Lab Test Bacteria Culture Test Because pneumonia caused by bacteria may spread, doctors may test newborns for sepsis, which includes a spinal tap (see diagnosis of sepsis).

Prevention of Pneumonia in Newborns Late-onset pneumonia can often be prevented by limiting the amount of time newborns have a breathing tube. Handwashing, using gloves, and decontaminating surfaces may also help prevent late-onset pneumonia.