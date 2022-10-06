Overview of Infections in Newborns

Infections occur at all ages but are a great cause for concern in newborns because newborns, especially preterm ones, have an underdeveloped immune system and are more susceptible to infection. Although certain protective antibodies pass from the mother to the fetus through the placenta (the organ that provides nourishment to the fetus), the levels of antibodies in the fetus's blood may not be high enough to fight an infection.

Fetuses and newborns can acquire an infection in the following ways:

In the womb

During birth

After birth

Infection acquired in the womb (in utero infection) An infection in the fetus, which can occur any time before birth, results from an infection in the mother. Sometimes doctors and the mother know she has an infection, but sometimes they do not. The mother's infection is passed to the fetus through the placenta. Common infections that are passed on via the placenta include rubella, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, Zika virus infection, and syphilis. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection and hepatitis B virus infection may also sometimes be passed on via the placenta. There are also many rarer infections that can infect the fetus before birth. Problems for the fetus depend on which organism is causing the infection and when the mother's infection occurred during the pregnancy. Problems that may occur include miscarriage, slow growth in the uterus, preterm birth, stillbirth, and birth defects. An infection may or may not cause symptoms in the mother.

Infection acquired after birth (postpartum infection) An infection acquired after birth occurs when a newborn has close contact with an infected mother directly or through breastfeeding. An infection acquired after birth can also occur if newborns have contact with infected health care practitioners, family, or visitors in the hospital (see Hospital-Acquired Infections in Newborns) or at home.

Diagnosis of Infections in Newborns A doctor's examination

Various tests Doctors suspect an infection based on the newborn's symptoms or abnormalities (such as birth defects) and on the results of a physical examination. Doctors also do blood tests and test samples of the newborn's blood, spinal fluid, urine, saliva, or tissues to determine whether an infection is present and which organism is causing the infection. The mother may also be tested.