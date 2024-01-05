Large-for-Gestational-Age (LGA) Newborns

A newborn who weighs more than 90% of newborns of the same gestational age at birth (above the 90th percentile) is considered large for gestational age.

Newborns may be large because the parents are large or because the mother has diabetes or obesity.

Doctors take measurements of the mother's abdomen and use ultrasonography to take measurements of the fetus to help estimate the fetus's weight.

Cesarean delivery is sometimes necessary.

Complications are treated.

Large babies born to mothers with diabetes are more likely to be overweight as adults.

Gestational age refers to the number of weeks of pregnancy. The gestational age is determined by counting the number of weeks between the first day of the mother's last menstrual period and the day of delivery. This time frame is often adjusted according to other information doctors receive, including the results of early ultrasound scans, which give additional information regarding the gestational age. A baby is estimated to be due (the due date) at 40 weeks of gestation.

At a gestational age of 40 weeks, boys who weigh more than about 9 pounds 4 ounces (4.2 kilograms) are large for gestational age (LGA). Girls who weigh more than about 9 pounds 1 ounce (4.1 kilograms) are LGA. Doctors use published growth charts or computer apps to evaluate babies at other gestational ages.

Macrosomia (large body) is a related term used to describe infants who weigh more than 9 pounds 15 ounces (4.5 kilograms).

Causes of LGA Newborns Large newborns may be healthy babies who simply are large because their parents are large. However, certain problems in the mother sometimes cause babies to be large for gestational age. The most common cause of LGA newborns is Diabetes in the mother Other risk factors for having LGA newborns include Maternal obesity

Having had previous LGA babies

Genetic abnormalities or syndromes (for example, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome or Sotos syndrome)

Excessive weight gain during pregnancy (the fetus gets more calories as the mother gains more weight) The reason for excessive growth of the fetus varies but primarily results from an abundance of nutrients combined with hormones in the fetus that stimulate growth. In pregnant people who have poorly controlled diabetes, a large amount of sugar (glucose) crosses the placenta (the organ that provides nourishment to the fetus), resulting in high levels of glucose in the fetus’s blood. The high levels of glucose trigger the release of increased amounts of the hormone insulin from the fetus’s pancreas. The increased amount of insulin results in accelerated growth of the fetus, including almost all organs except the brain, which grows normally.

Diagnosis of LGA Newborns Before birth, measurement of the uterus and ultrasonography

After birth, assessment of gestational age and size and weight of the baby During pregnancy, doctors measure the distance on a woman's abdomen from the top of the pubic bone to the top of the uterus (fundus). This measurement, called a fundal height measurement, corresponds roughly with the number of weeks of pregnancy. If the measurement is high for the number of weeks, the fetus may be larger than expected. Ultrasonography can be used to assess the size of the fetus and estimate fetal weight to confirm the large-for-gestational-age (LGA) diagnosis. After birth, LGA is diagnosed by assessing the gestational age and the weight of the newborn. LGA newborns are assessed for any complications. Blood sugar is measured to detect hypoglycemia, and doctors do a thorough examination to look for birth injuries and structural or genetic abnormalities.

Treatment of LGA Newborns Treatment of complications There is no specific treatment for large-for-gestational-age newborns, but underlying conditions and complications are treated as needed. Newborns with polycythemia may be given intravenous fluids. If the polycythemia is severe, the doctor may remove some blood and replace it with saline (partial exchange transfusion), which dilutes the remaining red blood cells. Newborns with hypoglycemia are treated with early (within 1 hour after birth) and frequent feedings, or sometimes are given glucose with fluids by vein. Respiratory distress and meconium aspiration are treated with supplemental oxygen or other supportive devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP—a technique allows newborns to breathe on their own while being given slightly pressurized oxygen) or a mechanical ventilator, depending on the severity of the problem.