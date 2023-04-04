Lymphocytopenia is an abnormally low number of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) in the blood.

Many disorders can decrease the number of lymphocytes in the blood, but viral infections (including HIV infection) and undernutrition are the most common.

People may have no symptoms, or they may have fever and other symptoms of an infection.

A blood sample is used to make the diagnosis of lymphocytopenia, but a sample of bone marrow or lymph node may be needed to determine the cause.

Doctors treat the cause of lymphocytopenia.

Some people are given gamma globulin, and some benefit from stem cell transplantation.

Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell that plays several roles in the immune system, including protection against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Lymphocytes usually constitute 20 to 40% of all white blood cells in the bloodstream. The lymphocyte count is normally above 1,500 cells per microliter of blood (1.5 × 109 per liter) in adults and above 3,000 cells per microliter of blood (3 × 109 per liter) in children. A reduction in the number of lymphocytes may not cause a noticeable decrease in the total number of white blood cells.

Types of lymphocytes There are three types of lymphocytes: B lymphocytes (B cells)

T lymphocytes (T cells)

Natural killer cells (NK cells) All three types have important functions in the immune system. Too few B cells can lead to a decrease in the number of plasma cells, which produce antibodies. Decreased antibody production can cause an increase in bacterial infections. People who have too few T cells or too few NK cells have problems controlling certain infections, especially viral, fungal, and parasitic infections. Severe lymphocyte deficiencies can result in uncontrolled infections that can be fatal.

Symptoms of Lymphocytopenia Mild lymphocytopenia may cause no symptoms. Sometimes, symptoms of the condition that caused lymphocytopenia may be present. For example, people may have Enlarged lymph nodes and an enlarged spleen, suggesting cancer or HIV infection

Cough, runny nose, and fever, suggesting a respiratory viral infection

Small tonsils or lymph nodes, suggesting an inherited immune system disorder

Painful swollen joints and a rash, suggesting rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus Drastically reduced numbers of lymphocytes lead to repeated infections with bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites and the symptoms of those infections, which vary widely according to the site of infection and the specific microorganism.

Diagnosis of Lymphocytopenia Complete blood count Mild lymphocytopenia is usually diagnosed by chance when a complete blood count is done for other reasons. Complete blood count testing also is done in people with recurrent or severe infections and in people with infections caused by organisms that do not usually cause infections. Such testing may show severe lymphocytopenia as an explanation for why the person has developed recurrent or unusual infections. When the numbers of lymphocytes are drastically reduced, doctors usually do a blood test for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other infections and sometimes take a sample of bone marrow to examine under a microscope (bone marrow examination). The number of specific types of lymphocytes (T cells, B cells, and NK cells) in the blood can also be determined. A decrease in certain types of lymphocytes may help doctors diagnose some disorders, such as AIDS or certain hereditary immunodeficiency disorders.