Bacterial Vaginosis (BV)

A doctor's evaluation

Examination of a sample of the discharge and/or fluid from the cervix

If girls or women have a vaginal discharge that is unusual or that lasts for more than a few days, they should see a doctor.

Doctors suspect bacterial vaginosis based on symptoms, such as a gray or yellow-green vaginal discharge that has a fishy odor. They then ask questions about the discharge and other possible disorders (such as sexually transmitted infections).

To confirm the diagnosis, doctors do a pelvic examination. While examining the vagina, the doctor takes a sample of the discharge with a cotton-tipped swab. The sample is examined under a microscope. With information from this examination, the doctor can often identify the cause of the symptoms. If test results are inconclusive, other tests can be done using the samples obtained during the pelvic examination.

Usually, the doctor also uses a swab to take a sample of fluid from the cervix (the lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina). This sample is tested for sexually transmitted infections.

To determine whether there are other infections in the pelvis, the doctor checks the uterus and ovaries by inserting the index and middle fingers of one gloved hand into the vagina and pressing on the outside of the lower abdomen with the other hand. If this maneuver causes substantial pain or if a fever is present, other infections may be present.