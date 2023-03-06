Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

Pelvic inflammatory disease can cause other problems, including the following:

Blocked fallopian tubes

Peritonitis (a serious abdominal infection)

Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome (a serious infection of tissues around the liver)

An abscess (a collection of pus)

Adhesions (bands of scar tissue)

A pregnancy in a fallopian tube (tubal pregnancy)

Sometimes infected fallopian tubes become blocked. Blocked tubes may swell because fluid is trapped. Women may feel pressure or have chronic pain in the lower abdomen.

Peritonitis develops if the infection spreads to the membrane that lines the abdominal cavity and covers the abdominal organs. Peritonitis can cause sudden or gradual severe pain in the entire abdomen.

Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome develops if infection of the fallopian tubes is due to gonorrhea or a chlamydia and it spreads to the tissues around the liver. Such an infection may cause pain in the upper right side of the abdomen. The pain resembles that of a gallbladder disorder or gallstones.

An abscess forms in the fallopian tubes or ovaries of about 15% of women who have infected fallopian tubes, particularly if they have had the infection a long time. An abscess sometimes ruptures, and pus spills into the pelvic cavity (causing peritonitis). A rupture causes severe pain in the lower abdomen, quickly followed by nausea, vomiting, and very low blood pressure (shock). The infection may spread to the bloodstream (a condition called sepsis) and can be fatal. It is a medical emergency.

Adhesions are abnormal bands of scar tissue. They can develop when pelvic inflammatory disease produces a puslike fluid. This fluid irritates tissues and causes bands of scar tissue to form in the reproductive organs or between organs in the abdomen. Infertility and chronic pelvic pain may result. The longer and more severe the inflammation and the more often it recurs, the higher the risk of infertility and other complications. The risk increases each time a woman develops the infection.

A tubal pregnancy (a type of ectopic pregnancy) is 6 to 10 times more likely to occur in women who have had pelvic inflammatory disease. In a tubal pregnancy, the fetus grows in a fallopian tube rather than in the uterus. This type of pregnancy threatens the life of the woman, and the fetus cannot survive.