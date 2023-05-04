A fibroid is a noncancerous tumor of the uterus that is composed of muscle and fibrous tissue.

Uterine fibroids are very common, occurring in approximately 70% of White women and 80% of Black women in the United States.

Fibroids may cause no symptoms or can cause abnormal uterine bleeding or pressure or pain in the pelvis, and sometimes constipation, an urge to urinate frequently, infertility, or pregnancy complications.

Doctors do a pelvic examination and usually ultrasonography to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment is necessary only if fibroids cause problems.

Doctors may prescribe medications to control the symptoms, but surgery or a procedure to destroy or remove the fibroids is often needed to relieve symptoms or to improve fertility.

Fibroids Image (U.S. Navy photograph)

Fibroids are also called leiomyomas or myomas.

The Uterus, Cervix, and Cervic... video

Fibroids in the uterus are the most common noncancerous tumor (mass) of the female reproductive tract. By age 45, about 70% of women develop at least one fibroid. Many fibroids are small and cause no symptoms. But about one half of Black women and one fourth of White women eventually develop fibroids that cause symptoms.

Did You Know...

The cause of fibroids is unknown. High levels of estrogen and possibly progesterone (female hormones) seem to stimulate their growth. Fibroids may become larger during pregnancy (when levels of these hormones increase), and fibroids tend to shrink after menopause (when levels decrease drastically).

Fibroids may be microscopic or as large as a basketball. Many women have more than one fibroid. Sometimes, if fibroids grow too large, they may not be able to get enough blood. As a result, they begin to degenerate (tissue starts to die without enough blood supply), and this causes pain.

Fibroids may grow in different parts of the uterus, usually in the wall (which has three layers):

Under the outer surface of the uterus (subserosal fibroids)

In the wall of the uterus (intramural fibroids)

Under the inside layer (lining or endometrium) of the uterus (submucosal fibroids)

Sometimes fibroids grow in other locations, such as the cervix (bottom part of the uterus) or the broad ligament (connective tissue that surrounds the uterus).

Fibroids may be contained completely within the wall of the uterus, or they may protrude into other areas of the body. Fibroids can vary in shape. Some fibroids grow from a stalk (called pedunculated fibroids) and can protrude into the abdominal cavity, which can cause pressure on surrounding organs, such as the intestines or bladder. Some fibroids extend into the interior of the uterus (called intracavitary fibroids).

Some cancerous tumors of the uterus look similar to fibroids on imaging studies and may cause similar symptoms, such as abnormal bleeding. These cancerous tumors are rare, occurring in fewer than 1% of women with uterine masses that look similar to fibroids. Doctors do further evaluation if cancer is suspected. Based on current research, it is not thought that the typical type of fibroid changes and develops into cancer.

Where Uterine Fibroids Grow

Symptoms of Fibroids Symptoms depend on Location in the uterus

Size

Number of fibroids Many fibroids do not cause symptoms. The larger the fibroid, the more likely it is to cause symptoms. A common symptom of fibroids is abnormal uterine bleeding. This can be heavy menstrual periods or periods that last longer than usual (more than 8 days in a cycle). Sometimes fibroids cause bleeding between periods. Bleeding may be severe and can result in anemia. Fibroids in the wall of the uterus (intramural) may cause heavy bleeding by making it difficult for the uterus to contract. Contracting is how the uterus controls blood flow during a menstrual period or other episodes of uterine bleeding. Fibroids located under the lining of the uterine cavity (submucosal) cause bleeding by changing the surface of the uterine cavity and the lining, which is shed during a menstrual period. Fibroids that protrude into the cavity of the uterus (intracavitary) cause the most change in the surface and usually cause more severe abnormal bleeding. Changes in the uterine cavity may also cause infertility by blocking the fallopian tubes or making it difficult for a pregnancy to implant, which can interfere with getting pregnant or increase the risk of miscarriage. Large fibroids may cause pain, pressure, or a feeling of heaviness in the pelvic area during or between menstrual periods. This may be because the fibroids make the uterus larger overall, causing the abdomen to distend (stick out), or the uterus may press on surrounding organs, such as the intestines or bladder. Pedunculated fibroids that protrude into the abdomen can also press on surrounding organs and tissues and cause pressure or pain. Fibroids may press on the bladder, making a woman need to urinate more frequently or more urgently. Sometimes they press on other parts of the urinary tract and can block the flow of urine. They may press on the rectum, causing discomfort and constipation. A fibroid growing on a stalk may twist, cutting off its blood supply, and cause severe pain. Fibroids that are growing or degenerating can cause pressure or pain. Pain due to degenerating fibroids can last as long as they continue to degenerate. Fibroids that cause no symptoms before pregnancy may cause problems during pregnancy. Problems include Miscarriage

Early (preterm) labor

Abnormal positioning (presentation) of the baby before delivery

Excessive blood loss after delivery (postpartum hemorrhage)

Diagnosis of Fibroids Imaging, usually ultrasonography Doctors may suspect fibroids based on symptoms or results of a pelvic examination. However, imaging tests are often needed to confirm the diagnosis of uterine fibroids. Imaging tests include Transvaginal ultrasonography: An ultrasound device is inserted into the vagina.

Saline infusion sonography (sonohysterography): If doctors suspect submucosal fibroids, they do ultrasonography after infusing a small amount of fluid into the uterus to outline its interior. Occasionally, those test results are unclear, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done. If women have had abnormal bleeding, such as very heavy or prolonged menstrual periods or bleeding between periods, doctors may want to exclude cancer of the uterus. So they may do the following: A biopsy of the uterine lining (endometrial biopsy)

Dilation and curettage (D & C), which is a procedure to take samples of the tissue in the uterine cavity, sometimes along with hysteroscopy) For hysteroscopy, a viewing tube is inserted through the vagina and cervix into the uterus. A local, regional, or general anesthetic is often used for patients undergoing a D & C or hysteroscopy.