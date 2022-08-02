Specific Medical Conditions and Travel

Travelers with lung cysts, severe emphysema, a large collection of fluid around the lungs (pleural effusion), recent lung collapse (pneumothorax), or who have had recent chest surgery can develop complications caused by airplane pressure changes. They should not fly without approval from their doctor.

Other travelers with lung disease may need supplemental oxygen while they are aboard an airplane. A doctor determines a person’s need for in-flight oxygen by measuring the level of oxygen in the blood. A low level of oxygen in the blood is called hypoxemia. Most airlines will provide in-flight oxygen if they are given a doctor’s prescription and advance notice. Travelers are not allowed to carry oxygen in any form aboard an airplane. Travelers who need oxygen during airport layovers must make their own arrangements, although most oxygen vendors will assist their regular customers without charge if they have services in the destination city. Other respiratory equipment, such as continuous positive airway pressure devices, can be accommodated on an airplane provided the equipment does not exceed the size allowed for carry-on luggage. However, travelers who need this equipment should allow extra time for security checks.

Ground travel at high altitudes may present special problems because less oxygen is available than at sea level ( see Altitude Illness). In general, people with mild or moderate lung problems do not have any difficulty at altitudes below 5,000 feet (1500 meters), but the higher the altitude, the greater the chance of problems. People with lung disease traveling in or through such areas should take the same precautions they would take if they were flying.

Bus, train, car, and ship travel is safe for people with lung disease but requires planning to ensure a supply of oxygen. Commercial services can coordinate oxygen deliveries for travelers anywhere in the world.

People with asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis may find that their symptoms worsen in cities where air pollution is significant. They may need additional treatment with their inhalers or additional drugs, such as corticosteroids, to control symptoms adequately. Smoking can make mild hypoxemia worse and should be avoided before flying. The effects of alcohol may be increased by hypoxia and fatigue, and therefore alcohol is best avoided while traveling.