Actinic keratoses (solar keratoses) are precancerous growths caused by long-term sun exposure.

Many years of sun exposure can cause actinic keratoses to develop on the skin.

Actinic keratoses are rough and scaly and appear in various colors.

The diagnosis is usually based on a doctor's evaluation.

Growths can be removed by physical means or by various treatments applied to the skin.

(See also Overview of Sunlight and Skin Damage.)

Actinic keratoses are very common. As people age, they are likely to develop them. Actinic keratoses can progress to squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Growths that do not progress to squamous cell carcinoma may go away or stay actinic keratoses. Growths that go away may return.

In addition to many years of sun exposure, other risk factors for actinic keratoses include older age, an impaired immune system, blond or red hair, blue eyes, and skin type I or II (see table Fitzpatrick Skin Type Classification).

Table Fitzpatrick Skin Type Classification

Symptoms of Actinic Keratoses Actinic keratoses are usually pink, red, or, less commonly, gray or brown. They feel rough and scaly. The growths frequently develop in sun-exposed areas (for example, lips, bald scalp, face, neck, or the backs of hands and forearms). Actinic Keratosis on the Scalp Hide Details This photo shows an irregular reddish patch with adherent yellowish tan scale. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Actinic Keratoses A doctor's examination Doctors diagnose actinic keratoses by looking at and touching them. Because of their rough texture, actinic keratoses are often easier to feel than see. Doctors also differentiate them from seborrheic keratoses, which can look similar to actinic keratoses.