Overview of Bacterial Skin Infections

The skin provides a remarkably good barrier against bacterial infections. Although many bacteria come in contact with or reside on the skin, they are normally unable to establish an infection. When bacterial skin infections do occur, they can range in size from a tiny spot to the entire body surface. They can range in seriousness as well, from harmless to life threatening.

Bacterial skin infections develop when bacteria enter through hair follicles or through small breaks in the skin that result from scrapes, punctures, surgery, burns, sunburn, animal or insect bites, wounds, and pre-existing skin disorders. People can develop bacterial skin infections after participating in a variety of activities, for example, gardening in contaminated soil or swimming in a contaminated pond, lake, or ocean.

Causes of Bacterial Skin Infections Many types of bacteria can infect the skin. The most common are Staphylococcus and Streptococcus. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (also known as MRSA) is a common bacteria causing skin infections in the United States. MRSA is resistant to many commonly used antibiotics because it has undergone genetic changes that allow it to survive despite exposure to some antibiotics. Because MRSA is resistant to several antibiotics that used to kill it, doctors tailor their treatment based on how often MRSA is found in the local area and whether or not it has been found to be resistant to commonly used antibiotics.

Risk Factors for Bacterial Skin Infections Some people are at particular risk of developing skin infections: People with diabetes, who are likely to have poor blood flow (especially to the hands and feet), have a high level of sugar (glucose) in their blood, which decreases their ability to fight infections

People who are hospitalized or living in a nursing home

People who are older

People who have human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), AIDS or other immune disorders, or hepatitis

People who are undergoing chemotherapy or treatment with other medications that suppress the immune system Skin that is inflamed or damaged is more likely to become infected. In fact, any break in the skin predisposes a person to infection.

Treatment of Bacterial Skin Infections Antibiotics

Drainage of abscesses An antibiotic ointment is used if a minor skin infection develops. Antibiotics also need to be taken by mouth or given by injection if a large area of skin is infected. Abscesses should be cut open by a doctor and allowed to drain, and any dead tissue must be surgically removed.