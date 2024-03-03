Perioral dermatitis is a red, bumpy rash around the mouth and on the chin that resembles acne, rosacea, or both.
Although the exact cause of perioral dermatitis is unknown, exposure to corticosteroids that are applied to the skin, use of water or toothpaste that has fluoride in it, or both have been proposed as possible causes.
Photo courtesy of Shahbaz Janjua, MD.
The disorder mainly affects children and women of childbearing age. The rash typically starts in the folds of skin on the sides of the nose (nasolabial folds) and spreads around the mouth (the perioral area). The rash can also spread around the eyes and to the forehead.
Diagnosis of Perioral Dermatitis
A doctor's examination of the skin
Perioral dermatitis is distinguished from acne by the lack of blackheads and whiteheads (comedones). Perioral dermatitis can be difficult to distinguish from rosacea. However, rosacea does not cause a rash to form around the mouth and eyes. Other symptoms of rosacea must be present for that diagnosis to be made instead of perioral dermatitis.
Doctors also rule out other types of dermatitis such as seborrheic dermatitis and contact dermatitis.
Treatment of Perioral Dermatitis
Avoidance of toothpaste with fluoride and corticosteroids that are applied to the skin
Antibiotics
People with perioral dermatitis should stop using toothpaste with fluoride and corticosteroids that are applied to the skin. Some oily cosmetics, especially moisturizers, tend to worsen the disorder and should also be stopped.