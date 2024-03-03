Perioral dermatitis is a red, bumpy rash around the mouth and on the chin that resembles acne, rosacea, or both.

Although the exact cause of perioral dermatitis is unknown, exposure to corticosteroids that are applied to the skin, use of water or toothpaste that has fluoride in it, or both have been proposed as possible causes.

Perioral Dermatitis Image Photo courtesy of Shahbaz Janjua, MD.

The disorder mainly affects children and women of childbearing age. The rash typically starts in the folds of skin on the sides of the nose (nasolabial folds) and spreads around the mouth (the perioral area). The rash can also spread around the eyes and to the forehead.

Diagnosis of Perioral Dermatitis A doctor's examination of the skin Perioral dermatitis is distinguished from acne by the lack of blackheads and whiteheads (comedones). Perioral dermatitis can be difficult to distinguish from rosacea. However, rosacea does not cause a rash to form around the mouth and eyes. Other symptoms of rosacea must be present for that diagnosis to be made instead of perioral dermatitis. Doctors also rule out other types of dermatitis such as seborrheic dermatitis and contact dermatitis.