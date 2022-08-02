Postpartum refers to the time period after you have a baby. It's usually considered the first 6 weeks after delivery.

The following are what you can expect your body to be like after delivering your baby:

Your vagina will be sore until the tissue heals, and it may sting when you pee

You'll have a discharge from your vagina for up to 6 weeks

Your breasts will swell up as they begin to make milk and may feel tight and sore

It's common to be a little sad or anxious in the first week or two, but see your doctor if you feel really depressed—you may have postpartum depression

You may have cramps as your womb (uterus) shrinks back to its normal size over about 2 weeks

Even if you exercise, it may take several months for your belly to go back to its normal size

It may take longer to get back to your normal weight

Stretch marks don't go away, but they fade over time

For the first 3 or 4 days the discharge from your vagina is bloody, sometimes with blood clots. Then the discharge becomes pale brown, then yellow or white.

You'll usually see your doctor 6 weeks after giving birth unless you're having problems and need to see your doctor earlier.

The most common problems during the postdelivery period are: