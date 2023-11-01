What is the spine and spinal cord?

Your spine is your backbone. It's actually a long line of 24 bones called vertebrae plus your tailbone (sacrum). Vertebrae start below your skull in your neck and go all the way down to your pelvis. Vertebrae bear most of your body's weight.

Spinal Column and Spinal Cord 3D Model

There is a hole through each vertebra. The holes line up to make a tunnel called the spinal canal that runs the length of your spine. Your spinal cord lies inside the spinal canal.

Your spinal cord is a bundle of nerves like an electrical cable that carries messages back and forth between your brain and the rest of your body. The spinal cord is very delicate, which is why it's protected inside the spinal canal.

Signals from the brain tell your body what to do, such as move your arms or legs

Signals to the brain carry information from your body such as what you're touching or where it hurts

Most injuries of the spine and spinal cord are caused by things like car crashes, falls, and playing sports

An injury to the spinal area can affect your bones, nerves, or spinal cord

Spine injuries are painful

Spinal cord injuries can make you weak or paralyzed, cause decreased sensation (feeling), and cause problems having sex, urinating, and passing stool

Injuries of the spine and spinal cord sometimes need surgery and physical therapy

If you think you have injured your spine or spinal cord, see a doctor right away.