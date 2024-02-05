What are the symptoms of blunt eye injuries?

Symptoms depend on what parts of your eye are injured.

A lot of blunt eye injuries just involve the eyelids and tissue around your eye. This can result in:

Bruising and swelling (black eye)

Cuts in the eyelid or skin around your eye

Redness of the white of your eye

Sometimes, your eyeball is damaged. You could have scratches on your cornea (the clear layer over the center of your eye). The lens can be knocked loose. You could have bleeding inside your eye. The thin layer at the back of your eye that forms images (the retina) can be torn loose (detached retina). Sometimes, your eyeball even splits open. Eyeball injuries can cause pain and the following:

Blurry vision

Double vision (seeing two of everything)

Blindness

Sometime blunt injuries push your eyeball in so hard it breaks the thin bones at the back of your eye socket. This is called a blowout fracture, which causes pain and sometimes: