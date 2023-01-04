Broken bones heal best when the two ends are touching and lined up straight. If they're not touching and lined up, doctors need to move them so that they are. This is called "reducing a fracture," or "setting the bone."

If your fracture is pushing on a blood vessel or nerve, or if it's an open fracture, doctors reduce it right away. Otherwise, doctors often wait a few days to let the swelling go down. Until then, they'll put on a splint and give you pain medicine.

After reducing the fracture, doctors need to hold the broken pieces in place so they don't move until they're done healing. To hold them in place, doctors may use

Splints

Casts

Surgery

Splints and casts are made of hard material such as plaster or fiberglass. Doctors first put on some soft padding so the plaster or fiberglass doesn't scrape your skin. In a cast, the hard material wraps all the way around your arm or leg. In a splint, the hard material goes only partway around.

During surgery for a broken bone, doctors may use:

A long metal rod put inside the hollow center of your bones

Screws and metal plates attached directly to the broken bones

A metal frame on the outside of your leg or arm that's pinned to your broken bones (an external fixator)

If you have an open fracture, you may also need surgery to clean dirt and germs off the ends of the broken bones.

External Fixator