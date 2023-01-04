What are gigantism and acromegaly?
Gigantism and acromegaly are patterns of abnormal growth caused by having too much growth hormone.
In children, too much growth hormone causes gigantism, meaning being gigantic or a giant.
In adults, too much growth hormone causes acromegaly.
In gigantism, children grow to be very tall
In acromegaly, adults don't grow taller (because the growth plates in their bones are closed), but they have deformed bones and skull
Other symptoms include weakness, vision problems, and heart problems that can lead to heart failure
Doctors treat gigantism and acromegaly with surgery and medicines to lower growth hormone levels
What causes gigantism and acromegaly?
Gigantism and acromegaly are almost always caused by:
A noncancerous (benign) tumor on your pituitary gland that makes extra growth hormone
The pituitary gland is a pea-sized bit of tissue at the bottom of your brain. Glands are organs that make and release hormones into your blood. Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Your pituitary gland makes many different types of hormones, including growth hormone.
The extra growth hormone in your blood causes your bones, muscles, and organs to grow bigger.
Locating the Pituitary Gland
What are the symptoms of gigantism?
Gigantism is a disease of children. Symptoms include:
Extreme growth of long bones, so arms and legs are very long
Growing very tall
Starting puberty later than normal
Sometimes, problems with the development of the genitals
BETTINA CIRONE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
What are the symptoms of acromegaly?
Acromegaly is a disease that usually starts between the ages of 30 and 50. Unlike children's bones, adult's bones can't grow longer. Instead, their bones change shape and deform. Symptoms include:
Coarsening, thickened facial features
Swollen hands and feet
Needing to get larger-sized rings, gloves, hats, and shoes
A thick, barrel-shaped ribcage
Joint pain
Sometimes, weakness in arms and legs
In women, irregular periods
In men, erectile dysfunction
© Springer Science+Business Media
What problems do gigantism and acromegaly cause?
Untreated gigantism and acromegaly can cause:
Enlarged heart and heart failure
Increased chance of diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea
People with untreated gigantism and acromegaly have a shorter life expectancy.
How can doctors tell if a person has gigantism or acromegaly?
It's usually easy to see when children are growing too much. But in adults, it may take a long time to notice the abnormal bone growth in acromegaly because it happens little by little.
If doctors suspect gigantism or acromegaly, they:
Sometimes, look at photos of you taken over time—these can show physical changes common in acromegaly
Do blood tests to measure growth hormone levels
Do x-rays of your hands to look for thickened bones or swollen tissue
Do CT scan (computed tomography) or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of the brain to look for a tumor in your pituitary gland
How do doctors treat gigantism and acromegaly?
Doctors treat gigantism and acromegaly using a combination of:
Surgery to remove a pituitary gland tumor
Radiation therapy
Medicine that stops you from producing growth hormone
After surgery or radiation to treat a pituitary gland tumor, you may need to take hormone supplements to replace the ones the pituitary makes.