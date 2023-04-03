The heart is a muscle that pumps blood. Like all muscles, the heart needs a steady supply of blood to work. Blood that pumps through the heart doesn't feed the heart muscle. Instead, the heart muscle is fed by its own arteries. These arteries are called coronary arteries.

Unstable angina happens when one of your coronary arteries is temporarily blocked by a blood clot.

If the blood clot goes away on its own, your symptoms go away. If the blood clot doesn't go away quickly, you will have a heart attack. In a heart attack, the affected heart muscle dies because it doesn't get enough blood. In unstable angina, the affected muscle doesn't die. However, unstable angina is a warning sign of a heart attack.

Blood clots in a coronary artery usually happen when you have atherosclerosis:

Atherosclerosis is commonly known as hardening of the arteries

Atherosclerosis is the slow build-up of cholesterol and other fatty material in your arteries

This build-up is called an atheroma or plaque

The plaque may rupture suddenly, causing a blood clot that blocks the artery

With unstable angina, your heart's rhythm may also be affected, causing it to beat too fast or too slow. Rarely, your heart stops completely (cardiac arrest) and you die.