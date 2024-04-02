The conjunctiva is the clear, thin tissue that lines the inside of your eyelid and covers the white of your eye.

The sclera is the white outer layer of your eyeball.

The episclera is the layer of clear tissue between the conjunctiva and the sclera.

What is episcleritis? Episcleritis is inflammation (irritation and swelling) of your episclera. Doctors don’t usually know what causes episcleritis, but it sometimes happens in people who have shingles, rheumatoid arthritis, or another health problem that causes inflammation

You may have a small red (or sometimes yellowish) spot on your eye that can come and go

Episcleritis usually happens in young adults, and it's more common in women than men

Episcleritis goes away on its own, but doctors may tell you to use corticosteroid eye drops to make your symptoms go away faster Parts of the Eye

What are the symptoms of episcleritis? Eye symptoms usually happen in one eye and include: Redness

Swelling

Irritation or tenderness

A red or yellowish raised area over part of the white part of your eye that sometimes can look bumpy Episcleritis Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY You won't have any trouble seeing.