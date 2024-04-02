What are the symptoms of trachoma?

Usually both your eyes are affected. Early symptoms include:

Red, itchy, irritated eyes

Watery eyes

Swollen eyelids

Sensitivity to bright light

After awhile, trachoma gradually starts to affect your cornea. The cornea is the clear part of your eye that you see through. It is in front, over the colored part of your eye (the iris). When your cornea is affected by trachoma, you have: