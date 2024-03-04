What is an ear canal infection?

Ear canal infection is an infection of your ear canal (the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum). It differs from a middle ear infection (otitis media), which is an infection behind your ear drum.

An ear canal infection is especially common after swimming, which is why it’s often called “swimmer’s ear.” But most ear canal infections are not in people who had been swimming.

Ear canal infection is usually caused by bacteria

You'll have ear pain and a white or yellow fluid draining from your ear

Doctors can tell if you have an ear canal infection by examining your ear

Doctors will clean out your ear and give you antibiotic eardrops and pain relievers

Keep water out of your ear until the infection clears up