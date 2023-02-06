Psoriasis tends to come and go, although some patches may never go away. Flare-ups are when it comes back or gets worse. Flare-ups can be triggered by:

Skin injuries

Sunburn

Infections, such as colds and strep throat

Winter weather

Drinking alcohol

High stress levels

Certain medicines

Flare-ups are more common for people who are overweight, smoke tobacco, or have HIV infection.