Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease. The immune system is your body's defense system that helps protect you from illness and infection. In an autoimmune disease, your immune system attacks part of your own body.

In celiac disease, your immune system reacts to a protein called gluten, which is in certain grains

The immune reaction makes antibodies that damage the lining of your small intestines

Damage to the lining of your intestines keeps you from absorbing nutrients from food

Unabsorbed fat makes your stool greasy

Other nutrients that aren't absorbed cause gas and diarrhea

Gluten is a protein in wheat and anything made from wheat flour. That means there's gluten in bread, pasta, and many baked goods. There's also some gluten in barley and rye. Other grains, such as oats, don't have gluten. There's no gluten in vegetables or fruit.

Celiac disease runs in families. You inherit a tendency to develop it. But only some people in a family get the disease.