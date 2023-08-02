Epididymitis is inflammation of the epididymis (the coiled tube on top of the testis that provides the space and environment for sperm to mature), and epididymo-orchitis is inflammation of the epididymis and testes.

Men may have swelling and tenderness or pain.

Epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis are diagnosed by physical examination, urinalysis, and sometimes Doppler ultrasonography.

Treatment includes antibiotics taken by mouth, bed rest, pain relievers, and ice packs applied to the scrotum.

Epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis are usually caused by a bacterial infection. Infection can result from surgery, the insertion of a catheter into the bladder, or the spread of infections from elsewhere in the urinary tract. Sometimes, the cause is a sexually transmitted infection. Rare causes include infection by certain viruses or fungi.

Sometimes there is no infection of any kind. In such cases, doctors believe the epididymis becomes inflamed by reverse flow of urine into the epididymis, perhaps because of straining (as when men lift something very heavy).

Symptoms of Epididymitis and Epididymo-orchitis Symptoms of epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis include Swelling and tenderness of the affected area

Fluid around the testes (hydrocele)

Fever (sometimes) The pain may become constant and severe. If the cause is a sexually transmitted infection, a discharge may be present. Rarely, an abscess (collection of pus) that feels like a soft lump develops in the scrotum.

Diagnosis of Epididymitis and Epididymo-orchitis A doctor's evaluation

Urinalysis Epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis are diagnosed by physical examination and urinalysis. Doppler ultrasonography is sometimes used to assess blood flow to the testes. If a sexually transmitted infection is the suspected cause, the doctor may take a urethral swab to test for gonorrhea and chlamydia.