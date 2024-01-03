What are the symptoms of epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis?

What are the symptoms of epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis?

The symptoms of epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis are:

Swelling and tenderness near one of the testicles

Pain, which can be constant and severe

Sometimes, feeling sick and throwing up

Sometimes, fever

Pain from epididymitis usually comes on gradually. Pain from epididymo-orchitis usually comes on more rapidly.

If you have a sexually transmitted infection (STI), you may also have other symptoms, such as a discharge (clear, yellow, or green fluid coming out of your penis).

Epididymitis and epididymo-orchitis usually get better fast with treatment. But sometimes inflammation can happen again or last several weeks (chronic epididymitis).