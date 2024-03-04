Pulmonary rehabilitation is the use of supervised exercise, education, support, and behavioral intervention to improve how people with chronic lung disease function in daily life and to enhance their quality of life.

Pulmonary rehabilitation is a program designed for people who have chronic lung disease. Its primary goal is to enable people to achieve and maintain their maximum level of independence and functioning. Although most pulmonary rehabilitation programs focus on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary rehabilitation may also benefit people with other types of lung disease, including

Pulmonary rehabilitation programs may improve quality of life by

Reducing shortness of breath

Increasing exercise tolerance

Promoting a sense of well-being

Decreasing the number of hospitalizations

However, there is no clear evidence these programs significantly lengthen survival.

Pulmonary rehabilitation both before and after surgery may be beneficial for people with cancer undergoing lung resection, people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease undergoing lung volume reduction surgery, and people with severe lung disease undergoing lung transplantation.

Pulmonary rehabilitation programs are usually conducted in an outpatient setting (in other words, the person has regular appointments in an office or clinic) or in the person’s home. However, telemedicine and web-based programs are being used more often.

Pulmonary rehabilitation programs may be used before a person's lung disease becomes severe. Even people with less severe disease may benefit from therapy to reduce shortness of breath and increase the ability to exercise. Sometimes pulmonary rehabilitation is combined with cardiac rehabilitation.

The most successful rehabilitation programs are those in which services are provided by a respiratory or physical therapist, a nurse, a doctor, a psychologist or social worker, and a dietitian working as the pulmonary rehabilitation team to coordinate complex medical services. Most people are enrolled in these programs for 8 to 12 weeks. However, the techniques learned during the program have to be continued at home after the formal rehabilitation program ends or the gains made will be lost.

Supportive respiratory therapy, which includes oxygen therapy and chest physical therapy, can be used in conjunction with pulmonary rehabilitation. Supportive therapy can also be used for people not enrolled in these programs but who have chronic lung disorders (such as cystic fibrosis or bronchiectasis) or acute lung conditions (such as pneumonia).

Enrollment and Goal Setting for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Before pulmonary rehabilitation begins, a health care provider makes an initial assessment of the person's baseline functional status and pulmonary rehabilitation needs. This assessment is conducted in a hospital or pulmonary rehabilitation center. The first step for the team members is to determine the person's short-term and long-term goals. For example, an older adult may desire to walk a grandchild to the school bus each day. If the person can walk only 300 feet (about 90 meters) because of shortness of breath but must walk 1,000 feet (300 meters) to the bus stop, the initial short-term goal may be to increase the walking distance, starting by small increments. Team members must be encouraging while also setting realistic goals. Periodic reevaluation (weekly) is important to ensure that these goals are being met. It is also important for team members to identify factors that may limit the program’s effectiveness for a particular person. These factors may include problems with financial resources, transportation to the rehabilitation center, cognition (particularly with respect to proper use of devices that deliver inhaled medications), and family dynamics. An example of a problem with cognition would be when a person who has lung problems also has dementia. Such a person may need a specific approach to enhance comprehension. An example of a problem with family dynamics would be when a person who is enrolled in a program is dependent on a caregiver who is not able to help the person with rehabilitation at home. It is important for team members to recognize such problems and plan ways to help the person. Long-term goals are also established, and team members teach people to recognize changes in their lung condition, so that they will contact their doctor promptly. Treatment may need to be modified in response to changes in symptoms.